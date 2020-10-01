Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez left Thursday's Game 3 against the Oakland Athletics following a double in his second at-bat with right foot discomfort.

Jimenez, who missed the first two games of the series with a sprained foot, looked to be in pain after he reached second base to lead off the third inning.

Also, after entering for Dane Dunning in the first inning, White Sox rookie Garrett Crochet was removed after facing just two batters, both of whom he struck out. Chicago's trainer came out with manager Rick Renteria to take Crochet out.

The White Sox said Crochet was removed due to left forearm tightness.

Crochet was averaging over 97 mph on his fastball Thursday, though his average during the regular season was a dizzying 100.1 mph.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.