Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila on Friday said AJ Hinch and Alex Cora, both of whom were fired in the wake of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, are among the candidates for the team's managerial vacancy.

"I have them on my list," Avila told reporters Friday.

Hinch, who is suspended by MLB until January 2021, and Cora were fired by the Astros and Red Sox, respectively, before the 2020 season for their involvement in the Astros' scandal during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series title.

Avila said Hinch and Cora are just two of the names on what he expects to be a lengthy list of initial candidates.

"Right now, we're not in a rush," Avila said.

Ron Gardenhire retired as Tigers manager on Sept. 19 to focus on his health.