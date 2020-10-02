The Baseball Writers Association of America overwhelmingly voted in favor of removing the name of Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis from the MVP awards for both the American League and National League, it was announced Friday.

Of the 313 votes, 89% voted in favor of removing Landis' name from the awards. The MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020.

Earlier this year, former NL MVPs Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt and Terry Pendleton told The Associated Press they would favor removing Landis' name because of concerns over his handling of Black players.

No Black players played in the majors under Kenesaw Mountain Landis' tenure as MLB commissioner from 1920-1944. National Baseball Hall of Fame Library/Getty Images

Landis was hired in 1920 as MLB's first commissioner. No Blacks played in the majors during his tenure that ended with his death in late 1944.

Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, and Larry Doby followed later that season.

Every AL and NL MVP plaque since Landis' death has carried his name -- in letters twice as big as the winner -- and an imprint of his face. Landis gave the BBWAA control of picking and presenting the MVPs in 1931.