Brandon Kintzler gets Jason Kipnis to swing and miss as the Marlins secure a 2-0 win to close out the NLWC against the Cubs. (0:17)

When you win your first MLB playoff series in 17 years, you get to let loose a little bit.

With a dominant outing from pitcher Sixto Sanchez, the Miami Marlins swept the Chicago Cubs in a National League Wild Card Series with a 2-0 victory Friday at Wrigley Field. The Marlins were 31-29 this season, earning a playoff spot after finishing second in the NL East. The Cubs won the NL Central.

After former Philadelphia Phillies player Ricky Bottalico called the Marlins "Bottom Feeders," they've embraced that too. They even had T-shirts made.

For a team that lost 105 games in 2019 and saw 18 players sidelined during because of coronavirus precautions, the Marlins, and the team's official Twitter account, got wild after winning.

"And if you don't think the Marlins are bottom feeders,



we'll see what happens, you know, in a couple weeks ..." pic.twitter.com/1PW8otSfdN — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 2, 2020

JUST KEEP WINNING. JUST KEEP WINNING. JUST KEEP

WIINNINNG

WIIIINNING

WIIINNNIING pic.twitter.com/Mxz0J8GpTs — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 2, 2020

they do call the Wrigley flags iconic pic.twitter.com/jyqEjgBNb0 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 2, 2020

"LET ME BE CLEAR. THE MIAMI MARLINS HAD A .2% OF MAKING THE PLAYOFFS ON MARCH 11. .2!!!!! THAT'S CRAZY. AND NOW WE'RE HERE. WOW." pic.twitter.com/oPZipX0B5H — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 2, 2020

10 out of 10 chiropractors do *NOT* recommend sleeping on the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/3bGEx5hK4r — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 2, 2020

Jesús REALLY said "catch flights, not feelings." 👑 pic.twitter.com/A0gbuyTUs8 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 2, 2020