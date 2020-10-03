Mike Clevinger could make an appearance for the San Diego Padres in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources told ESPN's Pedro Gomez.

Clevinger left a Sept. 23 start after one inning with an arm injury and has not appeared in a game since.

The Padres were without Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet in their NL Wild Card Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Rookie manager Jayce Tingler made it work, though, as the Padres became the first team in baseball history to use eight or more pitchers in three straight postseason games.

The Padres acquired Clevinger, 29, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from the Cleveland Indians for a six-player package.

Clevinger had fallen out of favor with the Indians after he and teammate Zach Plesac broke curfew during a road trip in Chicago. Teammates accused Clevinger of lying to them and criticized him during a meeting, after which he and Plesac were demoted.