Catcher Francisco Cervelli announced his retirement in an Instagram post Saturday.

Cervelli, 34, spent 13 seasons in the majors, playing for the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. He was part of the Yankees' World Series-winning team in 2009.

This season, Cervelli batted .245 with three home runs and seven RBIs as Miami's primary catcher. He was placed on the injured list in August with a concussion. It was Cervelli's seventh documented concussion in the major leagues.

For his career, Cervelli batted .268 with 41 home runs and 275 RBIs.