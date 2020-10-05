The Tampa Bay Rays' offense received a boost Monday when the team announced that outfielder Austin Meadows is on the roster for the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. Meadows had been on the injured list since Sept. 18 with a Grade 2 left oblique strain.

Manager Kevin Cash told reporters on Sunday that Meadows was "in a pretty good spot right now" and that the 25-year-old would be taking swings against pitcher Brent Honeywell in a simulated game.

The return of Meadows significantly strengthens Tampa Bay's lineup. Meadows broke out in 2019, hitting .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs in 138 games and earning an All-Star spot. However, he struggled in 2020 before going on the injured list, hitting .205/.296/.371 with four homers in 36 games.

To make room for Meadows, the Rays removed corner infielder Nate Lowe from the series roster.

Here's Tampa Bay's full roster:

PITCHERS (13): RH Nick Anderson, RH Diego Castillo, RH John Curtiss, RH Oliver Drake, RH Pete Fairbanks, RH Tyler Glasnow, LH Aaron Loup, LH Shane McClanahan, RH Charlie Morton, RH Aaron Slegers, LH Blake Snell, RH Ryan Thompson, LH Ryan Yarbrough

CATCHERS (2): Michael Perez, Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS (6): Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle

OUTFIELDERS (7): Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Austin Meadows, Brett Phillips, Hunter Renfroe, Yoshi Tsutsugo