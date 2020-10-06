MLB Playoffs Daily: NL joins in for full four-pack of division series showdowns

The unprecedented level of mayhem we saw in the wild-card round of the MLB playoffs -- eight games on one day?! -- was fun and all, but in terms of being able to digest a jam-packed day of postseason action, a quadrupleheader is just fine, thank you.

That's what we have Tuesday, with all four division series in play. The National League series openers serve as the endpoints -- Braves-Marlins first, Dodgers-Padres last -- with the American League series playing Game 2s in between.

Here's everything you need to get ready: game matchups, odds, a steaming hot take and more.

What's on tap

All times Eastern; all series best-of-five played at neutral sites

Game 1: No. 6 Miami Marlins (Sandy Alcantara) at No. 2 Atlanta Braves (Max Fried), 2:08 p.m. in Houston

Both the Braves and Marlins face significant questions about the depth of their starting rotations, which makes it that much more important for them to win when one of their top pitchers is on the mound. Game 1 qualifies, as Atlanta tabs Max Fried, who was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the regular season and blanked the Reds for seven innings in the Wild Card Series, and Miami turns to Sandy Alcantara, who allowed one run over 6⅔ innings against the Cubs and had a 1.19 WHIP in the regular season. Neither team wants to waste this opportunity.

Game 2: No. 6 Houston Astros (Framber Valdez) at No. 2 Oakland Athletics (Sean Manaea), 4:37 p.m. in Los Angeles

Well, that looked like the 2019 Astros in Game 1 -- not the team that averaged 2.5 runs in 10 games against the A's in the regular season. It was a tough loss for Oakland, which turned a 5-3 lead over to the best bullpen in the game and saw it allow seven runs in five innings. Bob Melvin shouldn't deviate from his strength and should have a quick hook with starter Sean Manaea. The Astros counter with Framber Valdez, who tossed five scoreless innings in a relief outing against the Twins.

Game 2: No. 5 New York Yankees (Deivi Garcia) at No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays (Tyler Glasnow), 8:10 p.m. in San Diego

The Rays have to feel good with Tyler Glasnow getting the start. They've won the past nine games he started, including a playoff win over the Blue Jays. Also in that stretch was a game against the Yankees in which Glasnow tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts. The Yankees surprisingly are going with 21-year-old rookie Deivi Garcia, with Masahiro Tanaka slated for Game 3. Advantage: Rays.

Game 1: No. 4 San Diego Padres (TBA) at No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (Walker Buehler), 9:38 p.m. in Arlington, Texas

The NL's pair of powerhouses get their series underway with the Padres leaving their announcement of a Game 1 starter as late as possible as the San Diego brass mulls how it can get an advantage that might carry deeper into the matchup. Can Fernando Tatis Jr. and the young Pads add a new kind of pain to the Dodgers' litany of October disappointments? Or will the eight-time NL West champs dispense with their new rivals in their quest to earn their first World Series title since 1988?

Updated odds for every series

Projections courtesy of ESPN's Bradford Doolittle.

Astros-A's (HOU 1-0): Astros 61.1% to advance

Yankees-Rays (NYY 1-0): Yankees 66.9% to advance

Marlins-Braves: Braves 68.6% to advance

Padres-Dodgers: Dodgers 62.9% to advance

Running World Series odds

NL: Dodgers 35.9%, Padres 14.7%, Braves 12.6%, Marlins 1.2%

AL: Yankees 14.2%, Rays 8.8%, A's 6.7%, Astros 5.9%

Hot take of the day

Did Dave Roberts make the right choice in having Walker Buehler start Game 1 over Clayton Kershaw? Kershaw was the team's best starter in the regular season. Maybe Roberts went with Buehler to start this series (and the previous one) to ease some of the pressure off Kershaw. Maybe it doesn't really matter if each guy is scheduled to make one start in the series anyway.