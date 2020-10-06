Hours before he sent out his most-proven pitcher to start Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that his youngest pitcher was going to get the ball for Game 2.

In his pregame media availability in San Diego, before Gerrit Cole took the mound against Tampa Bay, Boone told reporters that Deivi Garcia, 21, will take on the Rays on Tuesday.

"We just felt like we had a lot of good options there and ways we could have gone," Boone said. "I don't worry about him not being able to handle it mentally and emotionally."

Conventional thought was the Yankees would turn to Masahiro Tanaka, who started Game 2 of the wild-card series vs. Cleveland last week. Though Tanaka did not factor into that decision, the Yankees did win that game to eliminate the Indians last Wednesday.

Instead, Tanaka will likely start Game 3, and if a Game 4 is needed in the best-of-five set, J.A. Happ could be in line to start.

"We'll just see how it's rolling. We're sort of in an all-hands-on-deck situation, even though we're just getting started in the series," Boone said. "We'll do what we've got to do to try to win ballgames."

Garcia, a 5-foot-10 right-hander, went 3-2 for the Yankees this season after being called up from the team's alternate site. He finished with a 4.98 ERA and 33 strikeouts to go along with a 1.19 WHIP.

He did not face the Rays in the regular season.