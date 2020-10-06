Right-hander Mike Clevinger is on the San Diego Padres' NLDS roster and starting Game 1 for their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was left off the team's wild-card round roster with an arm injury.

Right-hander Dinelson Lamet, who also missed the wild-card round, remains out with a biceps injury and was again left off the Padres' roster.

The Padres acquired Clevinger, 29, from the Cleveland Indians at the trade deadline and expected him to lead their playoff rotation. Clevinger left his last start, on Sept. 23, after one inning. He was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts for the Padres after the trade.

Lamet, 28, finished the season with a 2.09 ERA and was expected to be the Padres' No. 2 starter in the playoffs before suffering his injury in a Sept. 26 start.

Game 1 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.