With the Pac-12 season roughly a month away, USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has opted back in to the 2020 season.

Vera-Tucker previously announced he would not play this year and would focus on preparing for the NFL draft, however that decision came in early September when the Pac-12 was postponed until at least January 2021.

"The recent announcement that USC is able to play this season has allowed me to reevaluate my situation," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "The opportunity to rejoin my teammates, represent the Trojan family, continue to advance toward my degree and compete for a Pac-12 championship is something I couldn't pass up."