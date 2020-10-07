The New York Yankees tried to pull off a bait and switch on the Tampa Bay Rays by announcing rookie Deivi García as their American League Division Series Game 2 starter and allowing him to pitch only one inning Tuesday night in San Diego.

García, who at 21 years old and 140 days became the youngest starter in Yankees postseason history, threw 27 pitches (16 strikes) and allowed one hit, a solo shot by Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, the second home run in as many games for the Cuban-born rookie. Arozarena also homered off Gerrit Cole in the first inning of Game 1 of the ALDS, the first HR of his postseason career; his five extra-base hits in the postseason are already the most by a Ray since 2008.

In what appeared to be a strategy to control the Rays' lineup composition, the Yankees brought in veteran lefty J.A. Happ to pitch the second inning. The Rays put five lefties in a row at the top of their Game 2 lineup with the right-hander Garcia starting.

Boone's move seemed to backfire, with catcher Mike Zunino hitting a two-run shot off Happ to give the Rays a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Right fielder Manuel Margot extended the lead over the Yankees to 5-1 with a two-run homer in the third inning.

Nonetheless, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his second home run of the night, a three-run shot that cut the Rays' lead to 5-4 in the fourth inning. It was Stanton's fifth home run of the postseason, tying Juan González (1996) for most homers by a player through his team's first four playoff games.

Boone has repeatedly praised manager Kevin Cash and the Rays for the way they match up their batters against relievers late in games.

"They're really good at taking advantage of certain matchups, when there are those kinds of opportunities, they're good at seizing those. So, hopefully, we can slow that down just a little bit," Boone had said. "It's the playoffs, and everything could be different -- they could flip it out and do some completely different based on scouting reports and stuff ... so, you kind of never know. ... But that's the fun thing in the playoffs, just laying it on the line, trying to figure out your best way to beat that matchup."