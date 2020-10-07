It's another four-game day in the MLB playoffs with every division series in action again on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves got things started with a victory over the Miami Marlins. What will happen when the Oakland Athletics try to avoid being swept by the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays battle for an ALDS edge and the Los Angeles Dodgers try to take another step toward reaching the NLCS against the San Diego Padres?

Here are the stars, turning points and takeaways from each of Wednesday's games as they conclude.

Atlanta Braves 2, Miami Marlins 0

What it means: While the Braves' offense was their strength during the regular season, Atlanta's pitching continues to impress in the playoffs. Rookie Ian Anderson was the star again in Game 2, following up his wild-card gem with another scoreless outing and becoming the third Braves pitcher ever with eight or more strikeouts in consecutive playoff games. He's one shy of John Smoltz's team record.

With the loss, the Marlins moved one defeat from seeing their surprising 2020 run end with a sweep in Houston. -- Dan Mullen

Next up: Game 3, Thursday at 2:08 p.m. ET

More Wednesday games:

Game 3: A's-Astros, follow live

Game 3: Rays-Yankees, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 2: Padres-Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. ET