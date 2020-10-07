Mike Clevinger is removed from the game in the bottom of the second inning after seeming to experience discomfort throwing a 77-mph curveball. (0:52)

Padres ace Mike Clevinger is off the team's NLDS roster because of injury, a move that means he is ineligible to take part in the NLCS should San Diego advance.

Major League Baseball approved the roster move Wednesday.

According to its release, Dr. Gary Green, the league's medical director, confirmed that Clevinger is dealing with an injury "after communicating with the evaluating physician, as well as reviewing Clevinger's medical history."

Clevinger threw only 24 pitches in Game 1 against the Dodgers and said after the game that he felt discomfort in his elbow. The Padres lost 5-1.

Clevinger will be replaced by right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla on San Diego's 28-man NLDS roster.