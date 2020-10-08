Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said the team will use Ryan Thompson as an opener for a potential closeout Game 4 against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The 28-year-old right-hander pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Blake Snell in Monday's Game 1 of the American League Division Series. He was 1-1 in five appearances against New York during the regular season, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings.

Jordan Montgomery will start for New York, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier Wednesday.