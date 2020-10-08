Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke will start Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday afternoon against the Oakland Athletics.

Astros manager Dusty Baker, who hinted Wednesday that Greinke might be available for Game 4, announced the veteran right-hander as his starter Thursday afternoon.

One day after saying that Greinke's ailing right arm is structurally sound, Baker acknowledged to reporters that he's "not really sure" what to expect from the former Cy Young Award winner.

"I'm hoping to get as many quality innings as he can give us," said Baker, who also noted that right-hander Cristian Javier is "probably" part of the Astros' pitching plans for Thursday.

The Astros own a 2-1 series lead and can close out the rival Athletics with a victory Thursday.