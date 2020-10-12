ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have added left-hander Alex Wood as an extra pitcher for the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, while also bringing back infielder Edwin Rios after he missed the last round with a groin injury.

Atlanta went with the same 28-player roster it had for its NL Division Series, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

Wood missed a month of the shortened season because of a shoulder injury in his first start, though he returned in September, when seven of his eight appearances were in relief.

Los Angeles is going with 15 pitchers, after having 14 on its roster in the three-game NL Division Series sweep of San Diego and 13 in the wild-card round against Milwaukee.

Terrance Gore was left off the NLCS roster after the speedy outfielder didn't appear in either series. Rios replaced Gavin Lux, who had only one at-bat against the Padres.

The Braves' roster has only eight players who were part of the best-of-five NL Division Series two years ago when Atlanta lost in four games to the Dodgers. The current players who were on that 25-player roster are first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielders Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nick Markakis, infielders Ozzie Albies and Charlie Culberson, catcher Tyler Flowers and pitchers Max Fried and A.J. Minter.

The 28-player rosters for the best-of-seven NLCS against the Braves that starts Monday night:

DODGERS:

Pitchers (15): RH Pedro Baez, RH Walker Buehler, RH Dylan Floro, RH Tony Gonsolin, LH Victor Gonzalez, RH Brusdar Graterol, RH Kenley Jansen, RH Joe Kelly, LH Clayton Kershaw, LH Adam Kolarek, RH Dustin May, LH Jake McGee, RH Blake Treinen, LH Julio Urias, LH Alex Wood

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Infielders (5): Matt Beaty, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Justin Turner

Outfielders (4): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock

Infielder/outfielders (2): Kike Hernandez, Chris Taylor

BRAVES:

Pitchers (15): RH Ian Anderson, LH Grant Dayton, LH Max Fried, RH Shane Greene, RH Chris Martin, LH Tyler Matzek, RH Mark Melancon, LH A.J. Minter, RH Darren O'Day, LH Will Smith, RH Josh Tomlin, RH Jacob Webb, RH Bryse Wilson, RH Kyle Wright, RH Huascar Ynoa

Catchers (2): Travis d'Arnaud, Tyler Flowers

Infielders (6): Ozzie Albies, Charlie Culberson, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Pablo Sandoval, Dansby Swanson

Outfielders (5): Ronald Acuna Jr., Adam Duvall, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache