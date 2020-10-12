No matter how productive you've been on this Monday, chances are Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot got more done in the first two innings of his workday than you will all day long.

Margot continued his unexpected postseason power surge by launching a three-run home run to dead center field to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 ALCS Game 2 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The 406-foot home run was his third of the postseason after he connected for only one long ball in 47 games during the regular season.

Manny Margot LOVES Petco Park pic.twitter.com/Cu6e2ePR54 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 12, 2020

Pretty good start to the day, right? Well, Margot topped himself in a hurry with a play that may very well be the catch of the 2020 MLB postseason. (Yes, we're saying move over Cody Bellinger.) In the top of the second, George Springer hit a long foul fly down the right-field line that Margot chased at a dead sprint, toppling over the right-field side wall and landing on the other side of the fence with the ball, somehow, still in his glove, which he outstretched to show he completed the amazing play.

Fell over the railing in foul territory and STILL CAUGHT IT! 🤯



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/opBf7GVgWJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

But this isn't the first time the one-time Padres prospect has made an incredible catch at Petco Park. Check out this play from the 2016 Futures Game, 3½ years before the Rays acquired him in an offseason deal for Emilio Pagan.