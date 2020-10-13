2021 MLB draft order set by 2020 standings

The order for the 2021 MLB draft was made official, with teams picking in reverse order of their 2020 regular-season record, as usual.

There had been some mystery about the draft order as there was a provision in the March agreement between the league and players regarding the 2020 season that allowed commissioner Rob Manfred to adjust the order, but with the full 60-game schedule completed, no adjustments were made.

The draft is scheduled to be held July 11-13 in conjunction with the All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta.

Here is the order of selections for the first round, with the Houston Astros forfeiting their first two picks as punishment for their illegal sign stealing: