The Atlanta Braves have named utility man Johan Camargo as the replacement for injured outfielder Adam Duvall on their National League Championship Series roster.

Duvall suffered an oblique injury in Monday's series-opening victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and left the game. The injury was confirmed Tuesday by Dr. Gary Green, MLB's medical director.

Duvall will be ineligible for the World Series if the Braves advance past the Dodgers.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Duvall "popped that thing pretty good," when discussing the injury, and acknowledged he did not "expect the outcome will be good."

The switch-hitting Camargo batted just .200 in 35 games this season but has been a versatile player for the Braves, having played right field, left field and all four infield positions at some point since the start of 2019.

Duvall had 16 home runs this season, tied for third most in the NL, but was just 2-for-20 in the playoffs this year. He was replaced Monday by 21-year-old outfield prospect Cristian Pache.