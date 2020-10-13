Just hours before Clayton Kershaw was scheduled to take the mound in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the left-hander won't make his start because of back spasms and rookie Tony Gonsolin will take his place.

What does the injury mean for Kershaw, the Dodgers and the rest of the 2020 MLB playoffs? When could we see L.A.'s ace on the mound again? And who is Gonsolin, and what should fans expect from Kershaw's Game 2 replacement? We asked ESPN MLB experts Alden Gonzalez, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield to weigh in.

What does this mean for the Dodgers in Game 2?

Alden Gonzalez: It means Gonsolin will start, and that's a very good option for a team left scrambling. Gonsolin was among the best rookies in a crowded field for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, posting a 2.31 ERA with 46 strikeouts and only seven walks in 46⅔ innings. Gonsolin completed at least six innings in four of his eight starts, and the Dodgers will need something similar in Game 2, the second of as many as seven games in seven days. They need to keep their high-leverage relievers as fresh as possible, especially if Kenley Jansen no longer resides in that group.

David Schoenfield: The one concern here is that Gonsolin reportedly threw four or five innings of a sim game on Saturday in preparation for a start later in this series, so in a sense he's working on short rest. I wouldn't expect him to go especially deep in this game, especially with the Dodgers carrying 15 pitchers. Despite the performance in the ninth inning on Monday, the Dodgers do have a good and deep bullpen. Brusdar Graterol and Victor Gonzalez got out of two big jams in Game 1 and will likely have to play a huge role in Game 2. Then Dave Roberts just has to figure out who pitches the ninth inning.

Bradford Doolittle: You have to worry about the domino effect with the L.A. bullpen after the troubles of Game 1. Can Roberts afford to continue to mix in Julio Urias and Dustin May as super-relievers? If he doesn't, does that mean he has to dip into a layer of his bullpen he'd prefer to avoid in medium- to high-leverage spots? The Dodgers covered themselves for this to some extent by carrying 15 pitchers on their NLCS roster, though the decision to do that was likely more driven by worries over Walker Buehler's blisters than Kershaw's back. Still, having so many pitchers doesn't help in the postseason if you aren't comfortable deploying them in tight, tense games, which is about all we get this time of the year.

What does this mean for the Dodgers the rest of this postseason?

Gonzalez: Assuming Kershaw isn't ready within a matter of days -- and keep in mind he was when back issues derailed his Opening Day start earlier this year -- the guess here is that Urias will go in Game 3 and the Dodgers will stage a bullpen day in Game 4. After that it gets tricky, especially with May being used against eight batters in Game 1. If May isn't needed in any of these next three days, he can provide a starter's workload -- or close to it -- in Game 5. If he is needed before then, it gets tricky. Buehler on short rest, even though he is continually dealing with blisters? Alex Wood, who hasn't necessarily been trusted for a while and might not have much length? It's complicated.