Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier exited in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against Houston after being hit by a pitch and suffering a left hand contusion.

The team announced that X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

Kiermaier was hit by the Astros' Enoli Paredes in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night and stayed in the game, later scoring on a Hunter Renfroe double.

But in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Rays' 5-2 win, he was replaced in the lineup. Manuel Margot moved to center field, and Renfroe shifted to right.

Kiermaier went 0-for-2 with a run and a strikeout.