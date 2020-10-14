Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier exited in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against Houston after being hit by a pitch and suffering a left hand contusion.
The team announced that X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.
Kiermaier was hit by the Astros' Enoli Paredes in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night and stayed in the game, later scoring on a Hunter Renfroe double.
But in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Rays' 5-2 win, he was replaced in the lineup. Manuel Margot moved to center field, and Renfroe shifted to right.
Kiermaier went 0-for-2 with a run and a strikeout.