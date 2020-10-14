ARLINGTON, Texas -- Clayton Kershaw will start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed after his team's 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves in Wednesday's Game 3.

Kershaw suffered back spasms during a Saturday bullpen session and was scratched from his originally scheduled Game 2 start on Tuesday, but Roberts said he was making steady progress each day.

The Dodgers were initially going to wait until their medical department evaluated Kershaw one final time Thursday morning, but Roberts felt comfortable enough to make the announcement after Wednesday's game.

Kershaw, who will match up against rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson, threw what Roberts described as a "pretty aggressive" bullpen session on Tuesday afternoon, before Tony Gonsolin took the loss while starting in his place.

Now Kershaw will take the ball with his Dodgers down 2-1 in this best-of-seven NLCS.