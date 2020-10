The Tampa Bay Rays will use right-hander John Curtiss as their opener and the Houston Astros will go with rookie Luis Garcia in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday.

Curtiss was 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings during the regular season. He has a 10.38 ERA in 4⅓ innings during the postseason.

Garcia appeared in five games this season, making one start. He had a 2.92 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. He hasn't yet appeared in the playoffs.