Fenway Park opens for first time in 2020 for early voting

Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, is one of more than 50 professional sports stadiums and arenas opening as a polling place this election season. Saturday and Sunday, Boston city residents lined up down the third-base side of the stadium to cast their ballots inside MLB's oldest ballpark.

"We are thankful to the City and the Election Commission for giving us the opportunity to open our doors to our community for this important undertaking," Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in September. "Voting is one of the best ways to support and champion the issues and policies we value and what better way for the Red Sox to help with that effort than to open up our ballpark for Boston residents to cast their early ballots."

It isn't a World Series run, but this October weekend at the ballpark isn't one Boston folks aren't soon to forget.

The home of the Red Sox is one of 27 early voting locations in the city. Tony Luong for ESPN

The Boston City Elections Commission delivered booths and ballot boxes Friday. The set-up crew had their temperatures checked and wore masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Tony Luong for ESPN

Gate A opens to voters at 11 a.m. The line queues down Jersey Street and around the block. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tony Luong for ESPN

Sanitizing stations and social distancing signage greet voters at end of the line. Tony Luong for ESPN

Surfaces near temporary voting booths were cleaned and disinfected prior to voting days. Tony Luong for ESPN

The concourse along the third-base line usually packed with hungry Sox fans instead houses voting booths. Only two voters are allowed per station to maintain social distance. Tony Luong for ESPN

Bark at the park? More like pooch at the polls ... or something. Tony Luong for ESPN

After turning in their ballots, voters have the opportunity to take in the view from field level before exiting the stadium. Tony Luong for ESPN

Upon entering the stadium, voters receive their ballots after their registration status is confirmed. Tony Luong for ESPN

Official ballot drop boxes signal the completion of voting process. Tony Luong for ESPN