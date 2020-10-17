SAN DIEGO -- Three-time Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was back in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros for Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

Kiermaier wasn't in the starting lineup for three consecutive games after getting hit on the left hand by a pitch in Game 3, which the Rays won 5-2 to take a 3-0 lead. Kiermaier pinch-ran and remained in the game in center field in Game 5.

The Astros won three straight games to tie the series at 3 and force the deciding Game 7. Houston, in the ALCS for the fourth consecutive year, is trying to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to win a seven-game series after trailing 3-0.