ARLINGTON, Texas -- Another elimination game, another miraculous, potentially momentum-shifting catch by Mookie Betts. This time it was Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, as Betts robbed Freddie Freeman of a home run -- with the Atlanta Braves leading 3-2 in Sunday's fifth inning and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts already having to dip deep into his bullpen.

Give us all the angles of that @mookiebetts catch. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vp4lrL1VcE — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2020

Betts' home-run robbery came two days after his shoestring catch turned into an inning-ending double play and propelled the Dodgers to victory in Game 5, and one day after his leaping, twisting, full-extension catch on Marcell Ozuna's deep fly ball saved a run in Game 6.

An inning earlier, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner produced a rally-killing double play by diving to tag out Dansby Swanson and then turning around to get Austin Riley as he attempted to reach third base.