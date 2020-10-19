Cincinnati Reds vice president and general manager Nick Krall will run the franchise's baseball operations department, assuming the role previously held by Dick Williams.

The Reds announced the decision Monday, 12 days after Williams' abrupt resignation as the team's president of baseball operations.

"We are excited for Nick to assume the lead over our baseball operations," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. "His hands-on approach as general manager gives us the opportunity to reinstate that role as the top position in our baseball department and keep the years of hard work that happened under his purview producing stronger, more competitive teams."

Krall, 42, has worked in the Reds' front office since 2003 and spent the past three seasons as the GM under Williams, who resigned on Oct. 7 after nearly 15 seasons with the team.

The Reds reached the postseason four times under Williams and won NL Central Division titles in 2010 and 2012.

Williams was credited with strengthening the team's scouting and farm system, implementing analytics and establishing a sports science and wellness department.