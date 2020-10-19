ARLINGTON, Texas -- Clayton Kershaw, who avoided an emergency relief appearance over the last two games of the just-completed National League Championship Series, will start Game 1 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday.

Kershaw, who will be making his fifth career World Series start, will oppose Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday (first pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is 7:09 p.m. CT).

Kershaw was scratched from Game 2 of the NLCS because of back spasms but recovered in time to start Thursday's Game 4, allowing one run through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. The 32-year-old left-hander made himself available out of the bullpen for Games 6 and 7, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wanted to avoid using Kershaw in hopes of saving him for a potential World Series opener.

Kershaw finished the regular season with a 2.16 ERA, 62 strikeouts and only eight walks in 58⅓ innings and experienced a slight uptick in fastball velocity. Glasnow, 27, went 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 regular-season starts and has allowed eight runs in 13⅓ innings over his last three postseason appearances.

Glasnow will take the ball on five days' rest and will be followed by lefty Blake Snell in Game 2. The Dodgers seem a little more uncertain about Game 2. Walker Buehler would be on three days' rest. Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias, all of whom were used in Sunday's Game 7, are their other three starters.