ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have several options for pitching Game 2 of the World Series, and manager Dave Roberts preferred to keep it that way. The only certainly is that they won't be depending on only one guy.

"It's going to be a bullpen, whatever, kind of game, using various arms,'' Roberts said before Game 1 Tuesday night. "Who starts that game, I just don't know yet.''

The Tampa Bay Rays have 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell lined up to start Wednesday night. Snell was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 regular-season starts this year, and is 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four postseason starts.

Among the options for the Dodgers is Julio Urias, the 24-year-old lefty already in his fourth postseason. He closed out Game 7 of the NL Championship Series by retiring the last nine Atlanta batters on 39 pitches. He is 4-0 in his four appearances this postseason. His only start was NLCS Game 3, when he pitched five innings in a 15-3 win when the Dodgers had a record 11-run first before he threw his first pitch.

Dustin May has started three of his five games, but all of his appearances have been two innings of less. Fellow rookie right-hander and NLCS Game 2 starter Tony Gonsolin is also in the mix.

Depending on if and how Urias is used before then, he could also be a potential starter for Game 4, though Roberts again was revealing no plans.

"To keep that optionality just makes sense, and to have Julio be in with us and understanding how we value him, certainly it's helpful,'' Roberts said.

Snell has faced the Dodgers only once in his career, in September 2019 at Dodger Stadium, when he stuck out four while retiring all six batters he faced in his return from the 10-day injured list.