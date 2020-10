San Diego Padres reliever Luis Perdomo will miss the 2021 season after opting to have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Perdomo, who is eligible for arbitration this offseason, was found to have a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament after the season.

The 27-year-old reliever, who missed time this season due to forearm inflammation, gave up 11 earned runs in 17.1 innings over 10 games for a 5.19 ERA. He had 16 strikeouts and 10 walks.