ARLINGTON, Texas -- Austin Meadows is leading off as the designated hitter for Tampa Bay and first baseman Ji-Man Choi is in the cleanup spot for the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday night, the left-handed hitters Meadows and Choi were in the lineup after not starting the series opener against lefty Clayton Kershaw. The Rays had five left-handers in the batting order.

Left-hander Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, is starting for the Rays after right-hander Tyler Glasnow opened Game 1.

Kike Hernandez, who entered Tuesday's 8-3 Dodgers win as a pinch hitter after Glasnow was out of the game, is getting the Game 2 start at second base. Chris Taylor moves to left field, with A.J. Pollock the DH and Will Smith the catcher after being the DH in Game 1.