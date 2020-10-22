ARLINGTON, Texas -- One glaring positive emerged from the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday: They didn't use Julio Urias out of the bullpen, instead lining him up to start Game 4 on Saturday.

With the series tied at a game apiece, the Dodgers will go with Walker Buehler, Urias and Clayton Kershaw in Games 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

The Rays will start Charlie Morton in Game 3 and can bring Tyler Glasnow back to oppose Kershaw in Game 5. Their Game 4 starter has yet to be announced, but Ryan Yarbrough might be able to provide the bulk of the innings, despite throwing 19 pitches out of the bullpen in Game 1.