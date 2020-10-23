Mookie Betts has acclimated himself well with the Dodgers, with his fielding, base running and hitting, as he's become a key piecce in L.A.'s pursuit of a championship. (2:27)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Let's begin with a thought that has been conveyed -- directly and indirectly -- so often by prominent members of the Los Angeles Dodgers that it might as well be considered a statement of fact: Mookie Betts has exceeded expectations.

Now let's consider why that seems so outrageous: Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, gushed fervently and uncharacteristically when he introduced Betts in early February. He joked that he had followed his career so closely that Betts should consider "a restraining order" and said Betts would "blush" if he heard the way Friedman talked about him.

Friedman gave up an exceedingly talented shortstop prospect and a young, controllable, promising outfielder for one season of Betts. Then he signed Betts to a 12-year, $365 million extension -- the first nine-figure deal of Friedman's tenure -- before Mookie even played a game with the Dodgers, despite the bleak financial landscape facing the industry.

Then Betts exceeded expectations.

It wasn't just the .292/.366/.562 slash line. Or the 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 55 games. Or the 3.0 FanGraphs wins above replacement (third highest among position players) and 2.46 win probability added (ranked fourth).

It's that Betts went outside of himself, stood in front of a clubhouse stuffed with accomplished teammates he barely knew and stressed the importance of details before the start of spring training. It's that he partnered with Justin Turner to huddle the team together before the National League Division Series and reminded everyone to stay together amid the challenges that awaited them. It's that he made the mundane drills competitive, that he went out of his way to help Austin Barnes and Gavin Lux -- and probably several others -- with their swings, and that he set the tone for a lineup that has spent years trying to establish an identity outside of home runs.

It's that he led in a manner that was sincere and organic, not forceful and contrived.

It's that he backed it all up with action, seemingly every day.

Practically everyone who observed baseball in Los Angeles this summer -- fans, media members, coaches, executives, even players -- had one similar reaction. It went something like this: I knew Mookie Betts was good. I didn't know he was THAT good.

"I think the day-in, day-out consistency of what he does on a baseball field separates him," Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said after Betts seemed to do everything in Game 1 of the World Series. "You might see one game and not really appreciate Mookie to his full potential, but now that we've seen it for a full -- well, COVID-shortened, but a full season for us -- you kind of get to appreciate it."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saw Betts drive a pitch deep into the left-center-field seats during a nighttime scrimmage shortly after baseball restarted and was stunned to learn someone so small (5-foot-9) could drive baseballs so far. Third-base coach Dino Ebel, who spent a long time working closely with the Angels' Mike Trout, has often found himself in awe of Betts as a baserunner. Several Dodgers pitchers have commented about how they have never played with a more dynamic right fielder, and some of them shared a clubhouse with Yasiel Puig.

The Dodgers already were a dominant team, the season was only 60 games, and yet Betts made a profound impact that can't fully be captured by numbers. You had to see it, experience it, every day. Below, we identified 25 ways in which Betts has influenced games in 2020 and divided them among his plethora of tools. (Statistical notes from ESPN Stats & Information)

Power

This postseason, Betts' launch angle is 20.1 degrees. The league average is 12.7 degrees.

July 29: at Astros

Betts managed only five hits in his first 28 at-bats with the Dodgers. But with the score tied in the 11th inning of an emotional series in Houston, he turned on a 2-0 cutter out over the plate and drove it off the fence in deep left-center field, giving the Dodgers their second of three leads in an eventual win.

Aug. 7: vs. Giants

A swollen left middle finger kept Betts out of the starting lineup for the previous three games, but he returned in the series opener against the Giants, hit a double in the first inning and homered in the fourth, the first of four Dodgers home runs on the afternoon. It gave Betts four consecutive at-bats with an extra-base hit.

Aug. 9: vs. Giants

Leading by a run with two on and one out in the eighth, the Giants brought in right-handed reliever Shaun Anderson to face Betts. And on Anderson's first pitch, a slider slightly outside, Betts lofted a home run over the fence in left-center field to blow open the game.

play 1:07 Mookie goes yard three times in win Mookie Betts goes off for three home runs in the Dodgers' dominant win over the Padres.

Aug. 13: vs. Padres

Roberts began the year batting Betts second against righties as a way to stagger his left-handed hitters, but Betts maintained that he felt more comfortable as a leadoff hitter. On this Thursday night, Betts returned to that spot for the first time in 11 days and hit three home runs in the first five innings, joining Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa as the only players with six career three-homer games -- and he got there a lot faster than they did. Betts never batted anywhere but leadoff again.

Sept. 13: vs. Astros

Fifth inning, one out, 0-2 count, Dodgers ahead by three runs, Betts goes inside-out on a low changeup and barely lifts it over the fence in right-center field. It was his 15th home run of the year -- and his third in five at-bats against Zack Greinke to that point.

Sept. 18: at Rockies

Betts has a home run in the sixth, a two-run triple in the seventh -- both with two outs -- and seven or more total bases for the fourth time this season. Reminder: Betts gets at least nine games a year at Coors Field once baseball gets back to its normal schedule.

Arm

Betts ranks fourth in outfield assists over the past five seasons.

play 0:40 Mookie shows off the cannon and nails Marte at third Mookie Betts retrieves the ball in the right-field corner and throws an absolute strike to get Ketel Marte at third.

July 31: at Diamondbacks

Betts had three hits in this game, two for extra bases, but nobody remembers that. They remember The Throw. It was the first inning. Ketel Marte led off with a flare near the right-field line that looked like an easy triple. Then Betts unleashed a jaw-dropping 305-foot throw perfectly placed in Corey Seager's glove to nail Marte, who was covering more than 28 feet per second. Betts barely reacted. Just another day in the office.

Sept. 2: vs. Diamondbacks

Betts hit another big homer, tying the score at 1 with a drive to center field in the bottom of the ninth. After the game, though, Roberts made sure to mention his two quick throws to the infield that prevented baserunners from tagging up on fly balls -- in the second inning with a man on third and in the 10th inning with the go-ahead run on second. The Dodgers won by a run.

Oct. 17: NLCS Game 6 vs. Braves

With the score tied at 1 in the top of the sixth, Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud led off with a liner to deep right field that one-hopped the section of the wall that sits about 330 feet from home plate. It looked like a sure double. But Betts retrieved it quickly and fired a throw to second base that reached 96 mph, forcing d'Arnaud to stop in his tracks. The Braves never scored that inning.

Speed

Betts was in the 87th percentile in sprint speed this season, covering 28.3 feet/second (MLB average was 27.0 feet/second).

July 23: vs. Giants

Betts was hitless in the first two at-bats of his Dodgers debut, but he forced a bobble on a semihard grounder to the left side in the fifth inning. In the seventh, after lining a base hit to left and requesting the baseball, Betts was on third with the infield in. He broke immediately on Turner's grounder off the end of the bat, slid headfirst to barely beat the throw from Giants second baseman Donovan Solano, and gave the Dodgers the lead, igniting a five-run inning.

July 26: vs. Giants

With Betts on base in the third inning, Giants lefty Drew Smyly threw to first four times before firing his third pitch to Max Muncy. Muncy eventually struck out as Betts swiped second anyway, prompting Smyly to pitch around Turner with first base open and bringing up reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who drove in Betts with an RBI single.

Aug. 22: vs. Rockies

Betts began the bottom of the first by fouling off a couple of two-strike pitches and laying off two others near the edges of the strike zone to work a walk. He went first-to-third on Seager's sharp grounder through the left side, then immediately broke for home when Seager got caught in a rundown between first and second. The Rockies never even bothered to throw over. The Dodgers won by a run.

Sept. 3: vs. Diamondbacks

Another home run by Betts -- a two-run shot in the eighth, the Dodgers' third of the inning -- and another subtle moment that probably was just as significant. With the Dodgers trailing by a run in the sixth, Betts led off with a base hit in the left-center gap and took second after an initial bobble by Rockies center fielder Kevin Pillar. On the next pitch, he scored on a single through the left side by Seager to tie the score.

Sept. 16: at Padres

The Dodgers became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason on this Wednesday afternoon at San Diego, and Betts was a nightmare on the bases. In the first, he stole second and got to third on a fly ball. In the third, he stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came an inch away from escaping a rundown on an initial break home. In the fifth, he stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw, then scored on a hit.