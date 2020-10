San Diego Padres left-hander Matt Strahm is scheduled to undergo patellar tendon repair in his right knee.

Strahm underwent a similar surgery on his left knee in 2017 while he was with Kansas City.

Strahm was 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 19 appearances in his third season in San Diego and fifth big league season overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.