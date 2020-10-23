ARLINGTON, Texas -- Austin Barnes is back behind the plate to catch Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

Will Smith moves from catcher to designated hitter in place of A.J. Pollock, who is out of the lineup.

Joc Pederson has been inserted in left field, Chris Taylor shifts from left field to second base and Kike Hernandez is out of the lineup.

Right fielder Mookie Betts hits leadoff, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, Smith, center fielder Cody Bellinger, Taylor, Pederson and Barnes.

Tampa Bay is going with the same lineup and batting order as in its Game 2 win that tied the Series at one game apiece.

Designated hitter Austin Meadows leads off, followed by second baseman Brandon Lowe, left fielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, right fielder Manuel Margot, third baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zuinino.

Rays starter Charlie Morton enters with seven straight winning postseason decisions, one shy of Orlando Hernandez's record.

Tampa Bay is the home team for Games 3 through 5 after starting as the visitor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.