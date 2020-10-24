ARLINGTON, Texas -- Justin Turner hit his 11th career postseason homer, a solo shot in the first inning of Game 3, to tie Duke Snider for the Dodgers' franchise lead, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Turner already was the club leader in career postseason hits, RBIs and doubles.

Snider reached 11 postseason home runs in 33 fewer games than Turner, but more than half of Turner's home runs have given the Dodgers the lead, including Friday, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Turner's 75th career postseason hit was a double that set up Max Muncy's two-run single in the third. It also was his third straight extra-base hit in the Series. He doubled in the eighth inning of a 6-4 loss in Game 2.

All of Turner's postseason homers have come after he turned 30, putting him third on the list of players with homers at 30 or older, according to STATS. Nelson Cruz is the leader with 17, followed by Jim Edmonds with 13.

Corey Seager has seven homers this postseason, most in franchise history for a single postseason, and is tied with Steve Garvey on the club's career list with 10 postseason homers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.