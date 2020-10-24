Randy Arozarena ties an MLB record with his eighth home run of the 2020 postseason in Game 3 vs. the Dodgers. (0:34)

ARLINGTON -- The records are beginning to fall for Tampa Bay Rays rookie Randy Arozarena. With his ninth-inning home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, Arozarena earned his 52nd total base of the playoffs, surpassing David Freese for most in a single postseason.

His 23 hits, a rookie record in the postseason, are one more than Derek Jeter had in 1996.

"I stand alone with the hits," Arozarena said through his interpreter after the Rays' 6-2 loss. "It's good to pass the hit record with the guy that held it for so long, Derek Jeter, but now I stand alone. What really means more ... is getting some victories for the team."

The 23 hits are just three shy of the playoff mark for any player set by Pablo Sandoval in 2014. His eight home runs tie three others for most in a single postseason.

"There is still no explanation for it," manager Kevin Cash said of Arozarena's success. "I've heard some of the names he's tied with or passing. That's pretty special territory."

The Rays have already played 17 playoff games because of the extra round added for the 2020 season. For comparison, Jeter played in 15 postseason games his rookie year.

Arozarena came to the Rays in a January trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. He had seven home runs in 64 at-bats in the regular season. He has another eight in 65 postseason at-bats.

"He's certainly made the most of it in his first chance," Cash said. "We're not having the success to date without his production, and we're all happy for him to get the big home run there."