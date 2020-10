HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover.

Houston general manager James Click said Saturday that James had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday.

James, 27, initially injured the hip Aug. 20 in a game at Colorado and went on the injured list. When the right-hander returned, he had a 1.35 ERA over 6⅔ innings in his final six appearances of the regular season. James also appeared in three postseason games, pitching four innings.

For the regular season, James was 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA in 13 appearances (two starts) with 21 strikeouts.