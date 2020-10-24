ARLINGTON, Texas -- In an effort to jump-start his offense, manager Kevin Cash is stacking the top of the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup with right-handed hitters and dropping second baseman Brandon Lowe to fifth in the order for Saturday night's Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I like the mix [at the top]," Cash said. "We have a disciplined approach there with Yandy [Diaz]. Randy [Arozarena] is the best hitter on the planet right now. Manny [Margot] and [Mike] Brosseau are contact-oriented guys. Brosseau had a tremendous year against left-handed pitching."

The Rays will face Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in Game 4 as they attempt to tie the series at two games apiece. They've struggled on offense all postseason, with Walker Buehler the latest to shut them down in a Game 3 loss on Friday.

Diaz will lead off, followed by righties Arozarena, Brosseau and then Margot. Margot hit just one home run during the regular season.

"I know it's a little unique with Manny hitting fourth ... but it's a guy that put the ball in play, and hopefully Yandy, Randy or Bross, or two of them, or all three of them, are on base for him," Cash said.

It's the first time this season that Margot will bat fourth and just the second time Lowe will bat fifth. Lowe struck out three times on Friday. Game 3 was the first time all year the Rays started the same lineup in consecutive games, but that's as long as that batting order lasted.

"We need it to happen tonight," Cash said of his offense. "There's a bunch of guys that are fully capable of getting going, and maybe not look for that one big hit but piece together some things."

After Game 3 on Friday and again before Game 4 on Saturday, Cash stressed the need for the Rays to score early. They're a major league-best 31-7 when they accomplish that goal this season. Stacking the righties might be their best chance to grab the early lead.

"With Urias, our focus is not doing him any favors on expanding on his arm-side fastballs where he gets a lot of swing up and away," Cash said. "Put some pressure on him to make some good pitches and be ready to hit."