ARLINGTON, Texas -- Justin Turner launched a first-inning homer Saturday in Game 4 of the World Series, surpassing Los Angeles Dodgers legend Duke Snider for the most postseason home runs in franchise history.

Turner's 420-foot drive to center field off Tampa Bay Rays lefty Ryan Yarbrough gave him 12 postseason homers for his career and three since Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

Turner, a pending free agent, became the first player to hit first-inning home runs in consecutive World Series games. On Friday night, he homered to left field off righty Charlie Morton in the first inning of Game 3.

The only other players with multiple first-inning homers in the same World Series, regardless of the game, are Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in 2019 and Mickey Hatcher for the 1988 Dodgers.

Corey Seager followed with a solo homer off Yarbrough in the third, giving him 11 for his postseason career. His eight home runs in this year's playoffs are second only to Randy Arozarena, whose fourth-inning homer gave him a record nine in a single postseason.

Seager's shot made the Dodgers the first team in postseason history to hit multiple homers in seven consecutive games.

The Dodgers went on to lose 8-7 to the Rays on Saturday night. The World Series is now tied at two games apiece.