What just happened in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 4 of the World Series?

Quick recap: The Los Angeles Dodgers led 7-6 after a truckload of two-out scoring throughout the game. The Tampa Bay Rays got a one-out single from Kevin Kiermaier off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen got the second out, then walked Randy Arozarena, who had already homered. That brought up Brett Phillips, who was batting barely .200 for the season.

Phillips blooped a single that was misplayed by Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor, and Kiermaier scored. Then, while rounding third, Arozarena pulled a Daniel Jones and fell down, but Dodgers catcher Will Smith lost track of the throw to the plate. Arozarena recovered and scored to win it 8-7.

It was one of the wildest finishes to a World Series game. Here's how social media reacted:

Sir, you clearly didn't see the end of the Dodgers/Rays game.#WorldSeries https://t.co/ZvHWqaCukm — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 25, 2020

Me watching the final play of game 4. I am sick inside. #WorldSeries @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/C8X7SZ8RKs — SCOTT WARNER (@ScottWarner18) October 25, 2020

#dodgers make 2 errors on the last play of game 4 of the #WorldSeries .... to bad so sad 😉 pic.twitter.com/mxUR1U86j3 — Jimmy Randolph (@60regular) October 25, 2020

That was Brett Phillips' 3rd career postseason plate appearance.

He's now 1-3



It was the 3rd walk-off win in Rays postseason history and their 1st in the World Series



The Rays are the 1st team to win a WS game they trailed entering the bottom of the 9th since the Royals in 2015 pic.twitter.com/F2qFcDvj17 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020

"Ok now put in Kenley Jansen with a 1 run lead in the 9th" pic.twitter.com/rtMIsboHgx — Keegan-Michael🤙🥶 (@DFA_theAngels) October 25, 2020

Dodgers fans in the top of the 9th vs bottom of the 9th pic.twitter.com/rrNSngDZ2L — TheCheapSeats 👻🎃 (@CheapSeatsLLC) October 25, 2020