          Social media reacts to Tampa Bay Rays' wild World Series Game 4 win over Los Angeles Dodgers

          1:04 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          What just happened in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 4 of the World Series?

          Quick recap: The Los Angeles Dodgers led 7-6 after a truckload of two-out scoring throughout the game. The Tampa Bay Rays got a one-out single from Kevin Kiermaier off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen got the second out, then walked Randy Arozarena, who had already homered. That brought up Brett Phillips, who was batting barely .200 for the season.

          Phillips blooped a single that was misplayed by Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor, and Kiermaier scored. Then, while rounding third, Arozarena pulled a Daniel Jones and fell down, but Dodgers catcher Will Smith lost track of the throw to the plate. Arozarena recovered and scored to win it 8-7.

          It was one of the wildest finishes to a World Series game. Here's how social media reacted: