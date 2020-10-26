ARLINGTON, Texas -- Having already set the MLB record for most home runs in a postseason, Tampa Bay Rays rookie Randy Arozarena now owns the record for most hits in a single postseason after his third-inning base hit off of Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

Arozarena, 25, hit a 1-2 slider to left field for his 27th hit this postseason. He was tied with Pablo Sandoval, who had 26 hits in the 2014 postseason. The single brought home Yandy Diaz, who had tripled. It was the first of Arozarena's 27 hits with a runner in scoring position. Arozarena was previously 0-for-6 in that category.

After reaching first base, he signaled for someone to get the ball for him as a keepsake. Arozarena also has a record nine home runs in his first playoff experience, while Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is right behind him with eight.

The Dodgers led 3-2 after three innings Sunday.