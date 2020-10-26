        <
          Los Angeles Dodgers to start Tony Gonsolin opposite Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell in World Series Game 6

          12:58 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Tony Gonsolin in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday as they look to capture their first championship since 1988.

          Game 2 winner Blake Snell was previously announced as the Tampa Bay Rays' Game 6 pitcher.

          Gonsolin gave up a first-inning homer in Game 2 and departed after 1⅓ innings.

          Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, gave up two runs and two hits in 4⅔ innings in Game 2 with nine strikeouts and four walks.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.