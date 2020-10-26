The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Tony Gonsolin in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday as they look to capture their first championship since 1988.

Game 2 winner Blake Snell was previously announced as the Tampa Bay Rays' Game 6 pitcher.

Gonsolin gave up a first-inning homer in Game 2 and departed after 1⅓ innings.

Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, gave up two runs and two hits in 4⅔ innings in Game 2 with nine strikeouts and four walks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.