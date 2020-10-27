The Tampa Bay Rays received some encouraging words from former President Barack Obama ahead of Game 6.

Obama spoke at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and referenced the Rays' five-game loss to the Philadelphia Phillies 12 years ago.

"I don't know if we've got any Tampa Bay Rays fans here in Orlando,'' Obama said. "Big game tonight. It's do-or-die time. The last time the Rays were in the World Series in 2008, Florida sent me to the White House. The Rays fell just a bit short then, but, here in Florida, Democrats fell a little bit short in 2016 also. Over the next couple of weeks, Florida, you've got the chance to fix two mistakes. You've got the chance to set two things right. You can bring a World Series championship to the Sunshine State, and you can send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.''