          Social media reacts to the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the 2020 World Series

          play
          LeBron celebrates the Dodgers' World Series title (0:19)

          LeBron James is excited as the Dodgers follow in the Lakers' footsteps and take home a 2020 championship. (0:19)

          12:00 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          The 2020 World Series is in the books and the Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball's champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in the series.

          After getting only two hits through the first five innings, the Dodgers' offense got going in the sixth inning when L.A. scored two runs.

          That offense came after Rays manager Kevin Cash removed starter Blake Snell from the game. To that point, the top three hitters in the Dodgers' lineup had each struck out twice against Snell.

          The decision to take out Snell after 5⅓ innings when he had given up only two hits and struck out nine will be highly scrutinized. Social media was quick to react.

          After the first inning when Randy Arozarena homered for Tampa Bay's only run, the Dodgers' bullpen shut down the Rays, and Mookie Betts put the exclamation point on the win with an eighth-inning home run. Here's how social media reveled in the Dodgers' first World Series win since 1988.

          L.A. teams

          Celebrities

          Fan scenes