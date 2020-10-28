The 2020 World Series is in the books and the Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball's champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in the series.
After getting only two hits through the first five innings, the Dodgers' offense got going in the sixth inning when L.A. scored two runs.
That offense came after Rays manager Kevin Cash removed starter Blake Snell from the game. To that point, the top three hitters in the Dodgers' lineup had each struck out twice against Snell.
The decision to take out Snell after 5⅓ innings when he had given up only two hits and struck out nine will be highly scrutinized. Social media was quick to react.
The sports world reacted to Blake Snell being pulled in the bottom of the 6th after allowing his second hit of the night. pic.twitter.com/EnfJgGiwrx— ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2020
Dodgers fans after Blake Snell got pulled: https://t.co/t52QqrzAJt pic.twitter.com/XTFiQcZotI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2020
HULK HOGAN YOU ARE WORSE THAN PULLING SNELL WITH A LEAD IN THE WORLD SERIES #WorldSeries— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 28, 2020
I still can't get over it. Worst decision I've seen in all of the #WorldSeries I've watched.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 28, 2020
After the first inning when Randy Arozarena homered for Tampa Bay's only run, the Dodgers' bullpen shut down the Rays, and Mookie Betts put the exclamation point on the win with an eighth-inning home run. Here's how social media reveled in the Dodgers' first World Series win since 1988.
L.A. teams
In the words of the legendary Vin Scully:— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2020
"In a year that's been so improbable ..." the Dodgers have won the World Series 🏆 pic.twitter.com/j1N68TCKfx
City of Champions: Huge congrats to our guys that finished their job 🏆🏆#LakeShow | #LATogether pic.twitter.com/eMoTYc9bsn— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2020
BACK ON TOP!!— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 28, 2020
congrats, @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/Lr1KlvZAzq
Congrats, @Dodgers! 👏👏 https://t.co/78iYRwwz3s— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 28, 2020
#WORLDSERIES CHAMPIONS‼️— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 28, 2020
Congratulations @Dodgers on bringin' it home!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HOs6k4eI4C
Congratulations @Dodgers!— LA Kings (@LAKings) October 28, 2020
We call dibs on the next LA championship. pic.twitter.com/M2yyeM0T68
Celebrities
Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can't but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020
Oh and yeah Put some RESPECT ON @ClaytonKersh22 name!! Now and FOREVER!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020
'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.— Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020
What a year. What a season. What a team.
Congratulations @Dodgers
TEARS! Woooooohoooooo! Thank you, #Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/SnCjQJDadA— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 28, 2020
DODGERS AND LAKERS BOTH WIN EVERYTHING LA THE OLYMPIC CITY IS CITY OF 2020 CHAMPIONS BUBBA #WorldSeries— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 28, 2020
And this one is for the haters.— O'Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) October 28, 2020
It was the Lakers 32nd time in the finals.
And the Dodgers ain't won the chip in 32 years
24+8=32 pic.twitter.com/SZ3JPgbxev
24 watching over LA https://t.co/BE6wymMhAO— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 28, 2020
Congratulations to the Dodgers!!! https://t.co/eqqmpVxaDS— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 28, 2020
Congrats Dodgers!— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 28, 2020
For LA 🤩 Congrats, @Dodgers!— Laker Girls (@LakerGirls) October 28, 2020
Champs x 2 pic.twitter.com/X5AzF8moTT
There's something so peaceful about winning. @Dodgers #WorldSeries— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 28, 2020
Hell yea!!!! Congrats @Dodgers!!! Joint parade! Let's get it!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #LAYear— Danny Green (@DGreen_14) October 28, 2020
October 28, 2020
It's a good night ⚾️#Dodgers #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/6iUFaVkGix— Larry King (@kingsthings) October 28, 2020
Fan scenes
The exact moment at the #Dodgers drive-in as LA's team takes the #WorldSeries. 🎥: @stellarstuffs pic.twitter.com/qELT1TonhG— KCRW (@kcrw) October 28, 2020
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!! Sing it!! #WorldSeries @QueenWillRock @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/TMjtbXMFBi— Dieter Ruehle (@DieterRuehle) October 28, 2020
LA DODGERS WORLD CHAMPIONS BABY!!! TELL MY MOMMA IM DIVING IN THE POOL TONIGHT!!! WE CHAMPS (AGAIN) BABY!! FOR KOBE #Dodgers #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/d2Gdc1Vbha— Brendan Abban (@AbbanBrendan) October 28, 2020
Our #Dodgers won the #WorldSeries and this is our #Dodgerdog Domino! Go @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/i8O9juut5K— Paul Dergarabedian (@PDergarabedian) October 28, 2020
Reacting to URIAS last pitch in the #WorldSeries LETS GO DODGERS 💙💙 world champs baby #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/eRVOUDuZUk— DUUNNOOHH 🌐 (@doknowsworld) October 28, 2020
Los Angeles - where your neighbors stockpile 4th of July fireworks for the #Lakers and #Dodgers #LATogether #WorldSeries 🎇😂 pic.twitter.com/e10u1ZrEDK— Analog x Digital 💽 (@analogxdigital) October 28, 2020
Knew the @Dodgers won once I saw all the fireworks over LA from my flight tonight #WorldSeries #LABABY pic.twitter.com/hvcI4YPyGG— cel (@celinaoooo) October 28, 2020