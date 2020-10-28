LeBron James is excited as the Dodgers follow in the Lakers' footsteps and take home a 2020 championship. (0:19)

The 2020 World Series is in the books and the Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball's champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in the series.

After getting only two hits through the first five innings, the Dodgers' offense got going in the sixth inning when L.A. scored two runs.

That offense came after Rays manager Kevin Cash removed starter Blake Snell from the game. To that point, the top three hitters in the Dodgers' lineup had each struck out twice against Snell.

The decision to take out Snell after 5⅓ innings when he had given up only two hits and struck out nine will be highly scrutinized. Social media was quick to react.

The sports world reacted to Blake Snell being pulled in the bottom of the 6th after allowing his second hit of the night. pic.twitter.com/EnfJgGiwrx — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2020

HULK HOGAN YOU ARE WORSE THAN PULLING SNELL WITH A LEAD IN THE WORLD SERIES #WorldSeries — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 28, 2020

I still can't get over it. Worst decision I've seen in all of the #WorldSeries I've watched. — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 28, 2020

After the first inning when Randy Arozarena homered for Tampa Bay's only run, the Dodgers' bullpen shut down the Rays, and Mookie Betts put the exclamation point on the win with an eighth-inning home run. Here's how social media reveled in the Dodgers' first World Series win since 1988.

L.A. teams

In the words of the legendary Vin Scully:



"In a year that's been so improbable ..." the Dodgers have won the World Series 🏆 pic.twitter.com/j1N68TCKfx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2020

City of Champions: Huge congrats to our guys that finished their job 🏆🏆#LakeShow | #LATogether pic.twitter.com/eMoTYc9bsn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2020

Congratulations @Dodgers!



We call dibs on the next LA championship. pic.twitter.com/M2yyeM0T68 — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 28, 2020

Celebrities

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can't but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

Oh and yeah Put some RESPECT ON @ClaytonKersh22 name!! Now and FOREVER!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.

What a year. What a season. What a team.

Congratulations @Dodgers — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020

DODGERS AND LAKERS BOTH WIN EVERYTHING LA THE OLYMPIC CITY IS CITY OF 2020 CHAMPIONS BUBBA #WorldSeries — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 28, 2020

And this one is for the haters.



It was the Lakers 32nd time in the finals.



And the Dodgers ain't won the chip in 32 years



24+8=32 pic.twitter.com/SZ3JPgbxev — O'Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) October 28, 2020

24 watching over LA https://t.co/BE6wymMhAO — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 28, 2020

Congratulations to the Dodgers!!! https://t.co/eqqmpVxaDS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 28, 2020

Congrats Dodgers! — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 28, 2020

Fan scenes

LA DODGERS WORLD CHAMPIONS BABY!!! TELL MY MOMMA IM DIVING IN THE POOL TONIGHT!!! WE CHAMPS (AGAIN) BABY!! FOR KOBE #Dodgers #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/d2Gdc1Vbha — Brendan Abban (@AbbanBrendan) October 28, 2020

Reacting to URIAS last pitch in the #WorldSeries LETS GO DODGERS 💙💙 world champs baby #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/eRVOUDuZUk — DUUNNOOHH 🌐 (@doknowsworld) October 28, 2020