The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off winning their first World Series title since 1988, have been installed as the favorites to win next year's World Series, too.

The Dodgers, who finished off the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in a clinching Game 6 Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, head into the offseason at +400 to win the 2021 World Series at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill. The New York Yankees are next at +650, followed by the San Diego Padres at +850.

The Dodgers practically went wire-to-wire as the favorites to win this year's World Series title and were the betting favorite in each of their 78 games, including in the postseason. They overcame a 3-1 deficit to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series and outlasted the Rays in a hard-fought World Series to win the franchise's seventh championship.

The Rays are +1,000 to win next season's World Series, followed by the Braves and Chicago White Sox, who are each at +1,200. The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics are +1,400, followed by the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians, who are each +2,000.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are each +2,500, followed by the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals, who are all at +3,000.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the longest odds at 300-1 at Caesars Sportbook by William Hill, with the Detroit Tigers also facing long odds at 200-1.