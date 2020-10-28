Stephen A. Smith says he would have not left the stadium and would have celebrated with the team with a mask from a distance if he had won his first World Series title like Justin Turner. (1:42)

Major League Baseball on Wednesday said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after testing positive for COVID-19 but still took the field after the game to celebrate the title with his teammates.

In a statement, the league was critical of the veteran third baseman, saying he put everyone around him at risk despite MLB security telling him not to return to the field.

"... Following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others," it said. "While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

Turner tested positive and was pulled from the team's World Series-clinching 3-1 win in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the positive test after the game, telling Fox: "It's a bittersweet night for us."

Turner was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before coming out of the game to start the eighth inning. The team did not give a reason for his exit when he left.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out!" Turner tweeted after the game. "I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA #WorldSeriesChamps."

MLB's statement Wednesday said that further testing is being implemented.

"Last night, nasal swabs were conducted on the Dodgers' traveling party," the league said. "Both the Rays and Dodgers were tested again today and their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities."