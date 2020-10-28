DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies declined infielder Daniel Murphy's $12 million option on Wednesday, bringing a close to his two-year stint with the team.

Murphy, 35, will receive a $6 million buyout.

He never really flourished at hitter-friendly Coors Field after signing a $24 million, two-year deal -- with a mutual option for '21 -- in December 2018. He hit .269 with 16 homers and 94 RBIs in 172 games with the Rockies. He dealt with a finger injury in his first season in Denver.

Colorado brought in Murphy to play first base, but he was replaced this season by Josh Fuentes, who's the cousin of Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Fuentes batted .306.

Murphy is a three-time All Star and a .296 career hitter with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and the Rockies.