          Chicago White Sox's Tony La Russa announcement uses AJ Hinch's signature

          8:04 PM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
          CHICAGO -- A glitch in a graphic file that was emailed to some fans announcing the Chicago White Sox's hiring of new manager Tony La Russa on Thursday contained a signature of AJ Hinch on a picture of La Russa.

          The mistake was due to multiple variations of the graphic being prepared for various candidates, according to a team source, although Hinch was never interviewed.

          The file ended up in the finished product that was emailed on Thursday as part of the La Russa announcement.

          Hinch, a rumored candidate for the job, was likely on an initial list of candidates that got folded into the graphic-making process.

          Sources told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday night that the Detroit Tigers have made progress in finalizing a deal with Hinch to be their next manager, although the agreement is not finalized.

          The White Sox later tweeted a corrected version of the picture with La Russa's signature on it.